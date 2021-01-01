Britney Spears' father challenging personal conservator's increased security request

Britney Spears' father is objecting to a request to provide the singer's personal conservator with round-the-clock security, insisting the cost to the pop star's estate is simply too high.



Jodi Montgomery claims she should be granted permission to hire 24/7 protection after receiving threats of violence and death from some of Britney's fans, following the Gimme More hitmaker's demand for an end to her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship during an explosive court hearing on 23 June.



The bill for the extra security is estimated to be around $50,000 (£36,000) per month, until she can make the necessary improvements to her home and office, but Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, is challenging the motion, insisting both he and his daughter's outgoing conservatorship lawyer, Sam Ingham, in addition to others involved in the situation, have been fielding similar threats for years.



Jamie, who is currently the sole conservator of his daughter's business affairs, argues that approving Montgomery's request could lead to others seeking the same protection, and the estate cannot afford to cover the cost for multiple people over an extended period of time.



Instead, he suggests the judge overseeing the case evaluates exactly how much security is necessary to keep Montgomery safe, reports TMZ.



A ruling has yet to be made.



Montgomery was originally appointed by Jamie to temporarily take on his duties overseeing the singer's personal life in 2019, so he could focus on his own health woes.



Despite Britney's objection about the restrictive nature of her conservatorship, she reportedly asked Montgomery to remain in her role this week, after the resignations of Ingham, and her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph.