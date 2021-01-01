Britney Spears and Jamie Foxx joke about frustrations with long Zara queues

Britney Spears and Jamie Foxx have joked about their annoyance with the long queues at Zara boutiques.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram to share a hilarious video clip of himself walking around in a blue caftan, and demonstrated how he is always tempted to do a set of lunges when waiting to buy something at the high-street retailer.

"I wore this to work because I had it on all night last night. I was at (shopping mall) The Grove last night with this on - very sure of myself," he stated to the camera, before noting that he "didn't buy nothing" during the trip. "I just did lunges. I just came through that b**tch like this right past the mother f**king cash register. Like, I don't need yo s**t."

The clip racked up over one million views, but it only caught Britney's attention on Wednesday, when she re-posted it to her own Instagram page and revealed that she also gets frustrated with standing in queues at the fashion store.

"Sorry but @zara is where I do a lot of my shopping and I saw this the day I got back from the mall!!!" she wrote in the caption. "I swear to God all I want to do every time I go in there is run around the cash register waiting in line ... so OF COURSE @iamjamiefoxx feels the same way with his lunges!!!!! PS holy c**p he's funny."

Britney's post also attracted thousands of comments, with many of her fans questioning why she isn't bumped up to the front of the queue.

"WHO is making you wait in line? I need to speak to the manager," one follower wrote, while another added: "There's NO WAY Brit is in line at Zara."