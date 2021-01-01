NEWS Brian May: I'm getting to be an old romantic, but Freddie is in my day every day' Newsdesk Share with :





Brian May caught up with Greatest Hits Radio’s Simon Mayo yesterday (7th July) to celebrate 50 years of Queen and opened up about the lasting impact the late, great Freddie Mercury still has on his daily life.



Brian believes that Freddie would still be touring with the band today: "He would still be saying 'Oh I need to do my solo stuff', but he would be coming back to the family to do what we do. The funny thing is I feel more and more that he is kind of with us in a way, maybe I'm getting to be an old romantic, but Freddie is in my day every day.



"He's always in my thoughts and I can always feel what he'd say in a certain situation, oh what would Freddie think, ah he'd like this, he'd laugh at this or whatever. He's so much part of the legacy we created, that will always be the case.



"You never finish grieving if you lose a family member, and Freddie was a family member, but you get to the point where you're at peace and you think My God the guy had a great life. We created wonderful stuff together that is still making people happy, and there's an acceptance there and a joy that it all happened. How amazing that it all happened."



Watch the full interview with Brian May: https://youtu.be/h-scWKTmqD4



Brian also told Greatest Hits Radio about how important it is to listen to Queen's albums in sequence. Brian told Simon, "You're absolutely right, that's kind of got washed away these days with shuffle. Every album we ever made, including the hits albums, we thought yeah people are going to be putting this on their turntables, as it was at the time, and they will be listening to it in sequence.



"We wanted to give them a journey and the tracks have to work in sequence. Thank you for bringing that up, I hope people will listen to it in full."



