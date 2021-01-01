NEWS Anne-Marie unveils track-listing for Therapy, including Little Mix collab Newsdesk Share with :





Anne-Marie's Little Mix collaboration is called 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)'.



The 'Don't Play' hitmaker has unveiled the track-listing for her hotly-awaited second studio album, 'Therapy', and it features the singer's eagerly-awaited track with her pals Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

Previously released hit singles 'Don't Play' with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, 'Our Song' with Niall Horan, and 'Way Too Long' with Nathan Dawe and MoStack also feature on the 12-track LP.



Plus, a brand new Rudimental collaboration called 'Unloveable'. The drum and bass foursome - comprising Piers Agget, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith - helped launch the career of the 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker after teaming up on four songs on 2015's 'We the Generation'.



Meanwhile, the 30-year-old pop star previously admitted she wishes she was in a band like the 'Sweet Melody' singers - whose fourth member, Jesy Nelson, quit last year - as she doesn't have a group of bandmates around her, but she found it interesting to hear how they still struggle.



She said: "I think the conversation I was having with them was purely from a point of jealousy on my behalf that they get to have each other and I'm on my own.



"But it was intriguing to see that they still struggle and that's what I think was quite important to see but also I think I'm a very stubborn person and that's hard for me as I'm against things, so it has been tough. I find it hard to trust people, also putting my faith in people who aren't me in my journey are hard, because how are people to know

what my life is going to be."



Anne-Marie also admitted that when she first became a soloist, it wasn't all that she thought it would be.



She added: "I’m a bit jealous of you lot actually because you have each other. Like when I was in Rudimental, I had all of them like there.



There was like 10 people all the time. All around you. I was so excited about being a soloist and then when I did it I was like this is not what I thought."



The track-listing for 'Therapy' is:

1. 'x2'

2. Anne-Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals - 'Don't Play'

3. Anne-Marie x Little Mix – 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)'

4. 'Who I Am'

5. Anne-Marie & Niall Horan - 'Our Song'

6. Nathan Dawe x Anne-Marie x MoStack - 'Way Too Long'

7. 'Breathing'

8. 'Unlovable' (feat. Rudimental)

9. 'Beautiful'

10. 'Tell Your Girlfriend'

11. 'Better Not Together'

12. 'Therapy'