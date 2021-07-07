Jenny Frost's last-minute studio dash for Whole Again re-record

Jenny Frost only had "30 minutes notice" to record 'Southgate You're The One...'

The 43-year-old singer - who replaced Kerry Katona in the girl group from 2001 until they disbanded in 2004, before reuniting with the girls in 2005, 2006, and 2008 for one-off performances - lives in Ibiza and had a very last minute call from bandmates Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton to get int the studio to re-record their hit 'Whole Again' with a Gareth Southgate twist in time for the Euro's.

She told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: "I had a hangover and I was on the beach and I was like 'what?'.

"I seriously went into the studio and I was like 'I'm really sorry, I'm covered in sand' and they were like 'Can you take your shoes off?'"

The trio recently went viral performing the reimagining of their 2001 song, which features a cheeky line about being turned on by the England manager, at Box Park Croydon after the team beat Ukraine 4-0 at the weekend.

And now, the song, which fans were singing back in 2018 when England faced Russia in the World Cup, is available to stream ahead of England's game against Denmark in the Euro's semi-final at Wembley tonight (07.07.21).

Atomic Kitten said in a statement: "It's been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England Streets with this version of Whole Again. Totally inspired by the England Football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England Football team, we will be singing loud and proud "Football's Coming Home! " - Liz, Natasha and Jenny."

It features the crude quip: "Southgate, you're the one, you still turn me on.

"Football's coming home again."

It marks the first time in 15 years the girls have worked together.

The man behind the original lyrics, Andy McCluskey, previously revealed the band contemplated recording the Southgate version three years ago.

He said at the time: “The Kittens are really chuffed and are actually considering remaking the single with the England lyrics.

“Any time something you’ve created becomes widely accepted is humbling and touching. I wonder who made that first connection by starting to sing it, and suddenly everyone was doing it.”