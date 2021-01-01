Country stars line up for Feeding Nashville benefit concert

Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett are set to headline an August benefit concert raising awareness and funds to combat hunger in and around Nashville, Tennessee.

Come Together: Feeding Nashville has been organised by FGL's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, to aid their Feeding Nashville foundation, which the couple co-founded along with Tennessee Titans star Taylor Lewan and his spouse Taylin in 2020 to provide meals for those in need.

The concert will take place at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Thompson's Station south of Nashville on 3 August, and will also feature sets from Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Lily Rose.

"There’s such a need in our community, whether there’s a pandemic, or a tornado, even without those things, we need to be feeding people and so we just realized that need within our own backyard," Hayley said in a statement. "It’s been so cool to watch the community come together."

Meanwhile, Florida Georgia Line will hit the road with Dickerson and Alaina on their I Love My Country Tour in September.