Britney Spears' personal conservator will stay on at singer's request

Britney Spears' personal conservator has agreed to "continue to serve" at the request of the pop superstar.



Jodi Montgomery has made it clear she has no plans to step down following the resignation of the singer's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, on Monday, and the reported request by her conservatorship lawyer, Sam Ingham, to depart the case after 13 years.



A statement issued on Tuesday reads: "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve."



The pop star previously expressed her frustration at everyone involved in her conservatorship during an explosive court hearing in Los Angeles on 23 June, when she lashed out at her father Jamie Spears, the co-conservator of her professional affairs, and others, and insisted they all belonged in jail for her alleged mistreatment.



The news prompted finance bosses at the Bessemer Trust to bow out of their roles as co-conservators days later.



Jamie had originally appointed Montgomery to temporarily take on his duties overseeing the singer's personal life in 2019, so he could focus on his own health problems. As recently as March, Ingham filed papers on behalf of his client asking Montgomery to be appointed the permanent conservator of her person.



Due to the change in arrangements, Jamie claimed Britney's court fury over a purported marriage ban and forced use of a contraceptive device, among other complaints, should have been aimed at Montgomery.



However, Montgomery fired back, insisting the artist's desire to settle down with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby has never been an issue during her tenure.