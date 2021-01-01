Tim McGraw joins Alabama onstage for surprise duet

Tim McGraw had a Saturday night to remember after joining country music veterans Alabama onstage to help reopen Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena.

The bandmembers kicked off the latest trek of their 50th anniversary tour with a pair of back-to-back shows, the first to be held at the venue since the Covid-19 shutdown, and they welcomed McGraw as a special guest, lending his vocals to a rendition of Lady Down on Love.

The invite was particularly special for the Live Like You Were Dying hitmaker as it also marked the first time he had ever seen Alabama live in concert - even though he's been a fan since he was a kid.

After the show, McGraw posted video footage of the concert collaboration to Instagram, and captioned it, "@thealabamaband has been one of my favorite bands for as long as I remember..... Finally got to see them for the first time last night on their 50th Anniversary Tour!

"Thanx for letting me sing with you boys!! I remember this song going #1 when I was in high school....full circle moment I'll never forget @bridgestonearenaofficial (sic)".