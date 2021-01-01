Courtney Love pays tribute to Britney Spears after taking part in expose

Courtney Love gave Britney Spears a big boost over the weekend by serving up an emotional cover of the popstar's song Lucky after speaking out about her conservatorship.



The Hole singer spoke with The New Yorker for Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentinos expose on Britney's troubles, which was published on Saturday morning, and she followed up the explosive article with a video cover of the 39-year-old's 2000 hit, posted on Instagram.



"Someone asked me what song I was going to cover next," Love said. "I don't have a guitar player handy, so yeah. It's written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people - gentleman - and it's got, like, B-sharp 7th. I don't know that s**t. OK, let's just try it."



She grew emotional towards the end of the video, adding, "I'm actually crying. I f**kin' hate this when it happens to me."



The rocker also congratulated Farrow for a job well done on the magazine article, tweeting: "An honour to speak to an honourable man. Speak again soon."