Britney Spears borrows strangers' phones to call ex-manager

Britney Spears' ex-manager Sam Lutfi has claimed she borrows strangers' phones to call him.



The Toxic star has been engaged in a legal battle to end her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 following her mental health breakdown, and compared the mistreatment she's allegedly received from her father Jamie Spears to that of a sex trafficking victim.



Now Lutfi, who is prevented from contacting Britney himself due to a five-year restraining order which was put in place in 2019, has claimed that the mother-of-two reaches out sporadically - but does so on random phones to avoid attracting the attention of her co-conservators.



"I'll go years without contact," he told The New Yorker. "And then I'll get a call every once in a while from her in a closet. Last time she called me, she was at Ralphs, in Calabasas. After she hung up, I got a call from the same number - it's an Asian doctor, who says, 'Wow, this is surreal, Britney just borrowed my phone'.



"Five years ago, she borrowed a phone at the gym and just made off with it."



He added he believes Britney's phone is constantly monitored under the conservatorship.



Following Britney's explosive court testimony, Jamie denied mistreating his daughter since taking over as conservator of her estate, and called for an investigation into her allegations, which included forcing her to perform on her 2018 tour against her will, and banning her from marrying her boyfriend Sam Asghari and starting a family with him.



Britney's most recent request to remove her father from the financial aspects of the conservatorship was denied by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny last week.