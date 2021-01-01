Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton wed in Oklahom

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly tied the knot.



The couple wed on Saturday at country singer Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where he and Stefani spent much of their Covid-19 lockdown with her three sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.



The stars exchanged vows in a small intimate ceremony in front of close family and friends at an outdoor chapel built for the special day on Shelton's ranch, reports Page Six.



Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on U.S. TV talent show The Voice as their marriages to Rossdale and Miranda Lambert were unravelling.



Shelton filed for divorce from Lambert, his second wife, after four years of marriage and weeks later Stefani and Rossdale announced their 13-tear marriage was over.



Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October 2020, and they applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma last week.