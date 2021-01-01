Raye quits social media after label drama

Raye is taking a break from social media and promoting her latest single.

Last week, the 'Tequila' singer claimed her record label has stopped her from releasing her debut album since 2014.

The 24-year-old singer - who is signed to Polydor and released a nine-track mini-album 'Euphoric Sad Songs' in November 2020 - shared a series of emotional tweets as she alleged that she's waiting for confirmation that she can put on a full-length LP if 'Call On Me' does well in the charts.

She wrote: "I have been signed to a major label since 2014… and I have had albums on albums of music sat in folders collecting dust, songs I am now giving away to A list artists because I am still awaiting confirmation that I am good enough to release an album.

"For context, in order for an album to be created, the label has to release money for songs to be finished, fees for producers, mixes, masters and marketing support etc…

"I have waited 7 years for this day and I am still waiting... So now I’m being told if Call On Me does well then I can do my album but there can’t be a green light until....

"Imagine the PRESSURE of me waking up every day frantically looking at numbers and stats hoping that I can just make MY BLOODY FIRST ALBUM

"I know this is the kind of thing I’m suppose to keep behind closed doors, but I have worked and waited and hustled and given EVERYthing I have and if I am going to suffer I am NOT going to do it in silence anymore (sic)"

And now, she has decided to take some time away from social media because she doesn't "have the strength" to promote the song.

She tweeted: "I am supposed to be in Call On Me promo mode but I just don’t have the strength to promote this record right now.

"I am leaving this for a while, and I’m leaving my phone behind.

"Keep streaming and sharing this song for me. I love you."

Raye had insisted she only cares about "the music", and revealed she signed a four-album deal seven years ago.

She said: "I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album. ALL I CARE ABOUT is the music.

"Im sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal...

"I’ve done everything they asked me, I switched genres, I worked 7 days a week, ask anyone in the music game, they know. I’m done being a polite pop star. I want to make my album now, please that is all I want. (sic)"

And the star - who also shared a selfie of herself crying - admitted she was "glad" she opened up, even if she didn't know what the "consequences" would be.

She tweeted: "Sometimes we don’t speak out of fear, we stay silent. I’m really glad I spoke out today. Regardless of the consequences tmrw, today you have made me feel heard (sic)"