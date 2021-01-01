NEWS Ed Sheeran heading for second week at Number 1 with 'Bad Habits' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits is on course for a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

Leading on streams, and with more digital downloads than the rest of the Top 10 combined so far this week, the track is off to a strong start on the Official Chart: First Look.



Several tracks are set to claim new peaks within the Top 10: Heartbreak Anthem (3) by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix; Maneskin’s I Wanna Be Your Slave (4) and Beggin (6); and Calvin Harris’ By Your Side ft. Tom Grennan (8).



Remember by Becky Hill & David Guetta jumps six places to Number 10 after 48 hours – if it stays on track the song will be Becky’s fourth Top 10 single and David Guetta’s 26th.



Black Magic by Jonasu is the highest climber on the First Look, zooming 18 places to Number 12 after 48 hours.



Finally, following England’s ongoing success in the Euro 2020, 3 Lions by Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds has flown eight spots to Number 14.