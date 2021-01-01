H.E.R. says working with Barack Obama was 'life-changing'

H.E.R. admits working with Barack and Michelle Obama on a new Netflix series was a "life-changing" experience.

The 24-year-old singer joined forces with the former US President to help make the animated series 'We the People' - which focuses on educating children through music - and she relished the experience.

H.E.R. shared: "It was more exciting more than anything, it made me really want to, you know, kill it just because of them being attached and them being a part of it.

"It's like, wow, you know, I am a part of something that the Obamas [did]. It's kind of life-changing, you know?"

H.E.R. thinks it's really important to reach out to young people and to engage with them.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Sometimes you think, 'I'm just a kid,' or, 'That's a job for the adults,' but the youth is really the beginning of the rest of our lives.

"I would like to believe my generation and younger, we're going to set the tone for the future and it's up to us to be informed. I always say, you know, you can't understand today without understanding yesterday, and so I think kids are going to start being more proactive and not reactive and really take control of our future.

"And we'll learn from those things that we learned in the past, and make a difference and make a change when they know that they can - that they have the power to - and this project is going to empower people. I mean, it empowered me."