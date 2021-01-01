Missy Elliott's mother splashes out on Lamborghini for her birthday

Missy Elliott celebrated her 50th birthday in style on Thursday after her mother surprised her with the keys to a brand-new Lamborghini.



The Work It star was blown away after Patricia Elliott presented her with the flashy sports car, featuring a custom black and neon green paint job.



"Thank you mommy 4 my BDAY gift she got me a SVJ Lambo roadster," Missy posted on Twitter, alongside video footage of her new set of wheels.



"She said I work so hard I have been in the industry over 25 yrs and only had 3 vacations but this BDAY is Amazing & I Thank y’all for my BDAY wishes I LOVE YALL (sic)."



According to reports, the model has a price tag of at least $570,000 (£410,500).