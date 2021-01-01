Taylor Swift shares photo taken by Blake Lively's eldest daughter

Taylor Swift has found a new photographer in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' six-year-old daughter.



The pop superstar shared a collage of pictures online on Friday as she celebrated the release of her new Big Red Machine collaboration, Renegade, and revealed the lone photo of herself had been shot by James Reynolds, the eldest of her pals Blake and Ryan's three girls.



"You wouldn't be the first renegade to need somebody," the singer captioned the post, adding, "Collage by @grahamtlbrtfoto. Photo by James Reynolds."



Swift is featured in the image wearing a white, patterned dress as she holds up a piece of coloured cloth.



Renegade is the musician's latest collaboration with Aaron Dessner, one half of Big Red Machine - he produced and co-wrote much of the megastar's sister records, Folklore and Evermore, while bandmate Justin Vernon co-wrote and featured on Exile from Folklore and Evermore's title track.