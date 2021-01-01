Ed Sheeran wants daughter to be the only Lyra Antarctica

Ed Sheeran wanted to ensure his daughter wouldn't have a common name by choosing the unique moniker Lyra Antarctica.

The Shape of You star and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their first child last summer, and Ed didn't want their little girl growing up with multiple namesakes in school, as he did when he was young.

"I realise some people think it's quite a strange name," he admitted on U.K. morning show Lorraine. "But my wife's called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I've ever met and I think that she's the only Cherry that she's ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds.

"(We) just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one."

The British musician went on to explain the meaning behind Lyra's unusual middle name, revealing it was chosen in tribute to a special vacation the couple had taken just before Cherry became pregnant.

"When the tour finished, I've basically toured every single continent but I've never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list," he shared. "So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth."

Ed married Cherry, his childhood friend and former schoolmate, in 2019.