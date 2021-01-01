Kelly Rowland remixes CeCe Peniston's Finally as Pride anthem

Kelly Rowland is helping fans celebrate Pride Month all year long by remixing CeCe Peniston's signature smash Finally as a new LGBTQ+ anthem.



The Motivation hitmaker has teamed up with rising producer Amorphous for his latest single, Finally (Cannot Hide It), which samples Peniston's 1991 classic dance hit.



The track dropped on Thursday, following the end of U.S. Pride Month in June, and in a short promo to accompany the song's release, Kelly wears a rainbow vest with the words "Proud 365" emblazoned across the chest, as she poses with multi-coloured balloons and waves a rainbow flag while she sings and dances to the tune.



Celebrating the new single online, Amorphous posted on Twitter, "FINALLY (CANNOT HIDE IT) feat. @KELLYROWLAND & @CeCe_Peniston out RIGHT NOW! kelly created an impromptu mini video to showcase that we celebrate pride all year over here (sic)!!!"



Kelly also shared the video clip on her Instagram page, captioning it, "Pride is EVERYDAY! Make sure y'all go check out FINALLY on all streaming platforms with myself, @theofficialamorphous and @cecepeniston NOW (sic)!!"



Finally (Cannot Hide It) will appear on Amorphous' debut EP, Things Take Shape, which is released on 7 July.