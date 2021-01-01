J Balvin welcomes first child

J Balvin is a dad.

The Colombian singer welcomed his first child with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer earlier this week.

The new mum took to social media on Thursday to share a photo of the newborn's foot and captioned the sweet image: "4 days of the best Love."

The couple plans to call the baby Rio, according to multiple outlets.

Balvin and Ferrer announced they were expecting back in April when the Argentine model showed off her baby bump on the cover of Vogue Mexico.

The couple has been dating ever since Ferrer played the star's wife in his 2017 music video Sigo Extranandote.