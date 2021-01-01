Pregnant Cardi B shares sweet video of baby kicking

Pregnant Cardi B has shared a very sweet video showing her baby kicking inside of her belly.

The Bodak Yellow star, who confirmed she was expecting her second child after a surprise performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, posted a video of her unborn child moving around inside her stomach to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

As music from a children's show played in the background, Cardi focused the camera on her growing bump, showing the baby's vigorous movements.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed.

The rapper stunned fans with her appearance at the BET Awards, and showed off her baby bump during a performance with her husband Offset's group Migos, but didn't comment on the news until the next day.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," the 28-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself and Offset on social media. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

Posing in photos with her two-year-old daughter Kulture, Cardi added: "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're three years apart... But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will."