Olivia Rodrigo introduces producer beau as her new 'boyfriend'

Olivia Rodrigo appears to have found a new man after reportedly introducing producer Adam Faze as her "boyfriend" at this week's Space Jam 2 movie premiere.

Faze was the Drivers License singer's date for the evening, and according to an E! News source, it was clear the couple was an item, holding hands throughout the evening.

One insider claimed the pair has been dating for "a few months".

"She seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious," the source divulged.

TikTok personality Stuart Brazell captured video of the couple together and added, "They were really cute, but not too overly touchy."

The Space Jam 2 premiere took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California and also featured appearances from Ariana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez, as well as Charli D'Amelio.