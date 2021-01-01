Dionne Warwick: 'It's time to set Britney Spears free'

Dionne Warwick has urged lawmakers to set Britney Spears free after weighing up the pop star's battle to end her conservatorship.



Last week, the Toxic singer gave an emotional testimony during a court hearing in which she called for the end of her "abusive" conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008.



Responding to the news, the veteran singer posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday in which she voiced her support for Britney and called for her to be freed after "13 years of bondage".



"My heart goes out to Britney Spears. It really does. I feel her pain. How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring?" the 80-year-old said.



Speaking directly to Britney's fans, Dionne added, "Do you realise the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy? Remembering all of those words to the songs she has to sing, the combination of the dances she has to do, getting up at the crack of dawn to do exercises, getting her body and keeping it in shape to make you feel good? And what is it that we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself (sic). How fair is that?"



During her day in court a week ago, Britney claimed she was forced to tour in 2018 and then commit to a Las Vegas residency with no break in between. She also alleged her handlers would not let a doctor remove a contraceptive device to allow her to have more children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.



"Give her back her rights. Give her back her life. Set her free," Dionne concluded her video message. "Britney, I feel your pain baby. And I totally agree. Enough. It is enough. May God continue to bless and smile upon you, and give you the wherewithal and strength to continue to fight for your freedom."



Britney's motion to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her co-conservator - paperwork she filed last November - was denied by a judge on Wednesday.