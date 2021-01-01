Sam Fender tells fans to 'get ready' for his new album

Sam Fender has confirmed his second album is "ready" to drop.

The British singer-songwriter has told his fans to prepare themselves as his follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hypersonic Missiles‘ is imminent.

Alongside a studio snap on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “Aye, it’s finished. Get ready”.

There is still no word on what the album will be called or a release date just yet.

The 27-year-old star had finished penning the tunes last year.

He said at the time: "I think it's done. Well, not recorded. I've written the songs ... there might be one or two songs that'll come along on the way [as well], but yeah: I've just got to start recording."

Sam also teased details of the upcoming LP, revealing that some of the songs will sound similar to his track 'Borders'.

He added: "I love that track, sonically. I kinda wanted to sonically go down that [route] a bit more."

Sam then jokingly claimed that the remainder of the record would feature "a whole load more of Bruce Springsteen rip-offs".

Meanwhile, Sam previously confessed he was "chewing" his "face off in frustration" when the likes of George Ezra and Hozier's careers exploded and his didn't.

The singer was "desperate" to become a pop star and felt deflated when his career didn't take off as he'd hoped.

He confessed: "They all went on to explode, while I didn't.

"I was chewing my face off in frustration, I was that desperate to make it like they had, to write pop songs because I thought people might like them.

"Then I realised that if I'm going to fail, then I may as well fail on my own terms, with songs I really believed in."