KSI to host The KSI Show on July 17

KSI is to be joined by special guests Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals at his ground-breaking global event named ‘The KSI Show’.



The 28-year-old star will take to the stage for the special one-of-a-kind experience on July 17, the day after the release of his eagerly-awaited second studio album, ‘All Over The Place’.



The star-studded show will feature a number of performers and surprise acts and the pop star, who is featured on his hit 'Don't Play, and the DJ - whose real name is Nicholas Gale - behind 'Really Love' with Craig David will make appearances.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “KSI is getting some of his famous pals and favourite collaborators on board. Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals were so excited.”



‘The KSI Show’ will follow KSI – whose real name is Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji – from his bedroom where it all started, moving in and out of a dream-like state around custom stages that will incorporate elements of music performances, surreal TV sets and comedy skits written by Joe Chandler, Nick Wegener, James Farmer, and KSI himself.



The musician will perform a medley of some of his biggest tracks over 90 minutes featuring songs from across his discography including ‘Really Love’, ‘Don’t Play’, ‘Lighter’, and latest single ‘Holiday’.



The performance will be the first time tracks from KSI’s upcoming album are presented live on stage.



In a statement, KSI said: “No one will honestly expect this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Never done before. Ya boy is gonna take you all on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come. I’ll be taking you through my journey from being a YouTuber to a boxer to a musician and more. This experience has everything. Mainstream meets the internet in a way never done before. So, get ready and enjoy.”



The guest line-up for the show will be officially announced over the coming weeks in the lead up to the big day.



The live-stream airs at 8pm BST, 3pm EDT, and 12pm PDT.



Tickets are available at momenthouse.com/ksi, while those who have already pre-ordered ‘All Over The Place’ from the artist store will be eligible for an early bird discount for a limited time only.