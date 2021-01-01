Ed Sheeran no longer needs glasses after laser surgery

Ed Sheeran doesn't need to wear his trademark glasses anymore - he's had laser surgery.

The Thinking Out Loud singer revealed that while he's been spotted wearing spectacles in recent months, he's actually undergone an operation to restore his sight, so no longer needs to wear the lenses.

"I've seen through Perspex for the past 28 years and then opening my eyes after laser surgery everything was like full colour, I could read everything, it was amazing," he told Canada's iHeart Radio. "I would highly recommend it for anyone.

"I'm so annoyed I didn't get it done before, I've missed out on 10 years of awesomeness."

Ed's improve eyesight may come in handy soon - as he's teased a new tour by sponsoring his favourite soccer team, Ipswich Town.

Dates for the trek are yet to be announced, but he recently released his latest single, Bad Habits - which is believed to be the first track from a hotly anticipated new album.