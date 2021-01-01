Britney Spears blasts paparazzi for body shaming her on vacation

Britney Spears has slammed photographers for pursuing her during a Hawaiian vacation.

The pop star shared her frustration with her lack of privacy amid her public battle to end the restrictive 13-year conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, in an angry Instagram post.

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now... the paps (paparazzi) know where I am and it's really not fun!!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture," the Toxic singer wrote. "But not only do they take my picture... they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing!!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly F**K YOU AND F**K OFF (sic)."

A video linked to the post opens with the message, "Dos and Don't if you are a pap, fan, or ANYONE in my space," which included the tip: "Don't talk to me while I'm texting. It's rude."

She then added a video of herself looking fit in a red bikini and blue mask as she strolled on the beach

The singer also spliced in a clip of a crowd at a Gay Pride parade singing her hit Oops!...I Did It Again, adding: "This is what fans & paps should be doing instead!!!"

The soundtrack to Britney's video is, appropriately enough, Lily Allen's 2009 hit F**k You.