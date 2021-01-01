NEWS Inhaler: 'I don't think we'll ever find our sound' Newsdesk Share with :





Inhaler join Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss their new song “Totally” and forthcoming album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, due out on July 9th.



They tell Zane about the origin of the song, how it’s reminiscent of a Britney Spears track, how the pandemic inspired their album’s title, and more.



Inhaler's Ryan McMahonTells Apple Music Why They're Releasing “Totally” Now...



I think in the back of our minds, it was always kind of seen as a single and our last single was "It Won't Always Be Like This," from the album and we've already put that out. That was our first single, but it was just kind of a remake of it, I guess, and we wanted to give some of the people something fresh before the album came out, yeah.



Inhaler Tell Apple Music About The Origin of “Totally” and It Being Reminiscent of a Britney Spears Song…



Ryan McMahon: Well, "Totally," it was one of the first songs ... How we wrote half of this album was during the first lockdown and "Totally" was a demo that I'd been bouncing back and forth between us for a few months before the lockdown actually happened. And that drum beat, it was kind of like a drum machine that someone sampled in. And so that was how an awful lot of the songs were written during lockdown... through drum machines. So it was just a bit of a nightmare for me when it came to recording.



Rob Keating: I remember Rob, this guy, when we were kind of finishing the album, he said, "Oh wait, there is this kind of demo that we haven't looked at. I think it could be really big." And it reminded him of Britney Spears. Yeah, look, we're not afraid of that. I think one of the exciting things about being in this band is I don't think we'll ever find our sound. We're just constantly looking in new areas and I think it's just kind of a symptom of our generation, really, because I think genres are becoming less and less important.



Inhaler's Ryan McMahon Tells Apple Music About Titling Their Forthcoming Album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’…



It's kind of just six words to hang onto for us while we wait for gigs to come back to, and that title's been around since we were 16, 17. When we were trying to come up with a name for the album, in the middle of the pandemic, it just made sense. There's a song on the album called "Cheer Up Baby". And I think we were a bit like, "Oh, do we want to put that out? In the lockdown, it's going to offend some people." And it just made sense to put it out and name it that, and I think the way that the title stands on its own, regardless of the connection to our music or anything, I think that shows it was a good choice.