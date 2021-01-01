Stormzy celebrates England win with 'afterparty' at fan's home

Stormzy celebrated England's historic victory over Germany at the Euro 2020 soccer championships by staging a house party at a fan's home.



England won 2-0 against their longtime sporting rivals in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday, the first time they had beaten the German team in a major tournament knockout game since the 1966 World Cup Final.



The Shut Up rapper was among many fans who watched the game, taking it in at Boxpark Croydon - and agreed to attend a house party with a group of fans as long as England were victorious.



Video posted on social media showed Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., was as good as his word, as he was filmed dancing outside his new friends' house and joining a singalong of England soccer anthem Three Lions.



"Stormz promised some random guy if England win we gotta go to his house for the after party and now we're here drinking beer," Flipz, the president of the rapper's Merky record label captioned a video of the party that was widely shared on Twitter.



Other videos showed the star celebrating the fulltime whistle at Boxpark Croydon by standing up and cheering while wearing an England shirt with the name of Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish on the back.



Grealish started the match on the substitutes' bench but crossed the ball for England captain Harry Kane to score the clinching goal.



A number of other celebrity England fans were similarly delighted with the result, with Liam Gallagher tweeting, "It’s coming home," a reference to the lyrics to Three Lions.



Ed Sheeran was spotted sitting alongside former England captain David Beckham in the crowd at Wembley Stadium, while Prince William also attended the game in his capacity as the President of the Football Association.