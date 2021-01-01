Olivia Rodrigo all fired up about Good 4 U video

Olivia Rodrigo had a blast shooting the Good 4 U video in a fiery bedroom.



The singer loved the idea of shooting the sequence in a room filling up with water as curtains flamed behind her and insists there was no CGI involved.



"We really had, like, one shot," she told the YouTube series Hot Ones. "It was so much fun. We built a room, flooded it and then set s**t on fire. It was so cool. My poor manager was, like, so worried the whole time. She was like, 'Oh my God, you'll burn to death...!'



"We shot the whole thing in a day. I was just, like, running on adrenalin."