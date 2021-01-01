Ariana Grande digs deep for therapy charity

Ariana Grande is donating $1 million (£720,000) to help those in need get free therapy sessions.



The pop superstar has partnered with BetterHelp to provide mental health services, and she's kicking of the campaign with a big handout.



"thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy! while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn't fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!" the 7 Rings singer wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.



Back in 2018 the musician revealed she had used therapists for more than a decade - and that it had helped her through anxiety issues.



"i hope that you'll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. after that, you'll have the choice to renew and continue," she wrote in her new social media posts.



"i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you'll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can't wait to do more work together."