Demi Lovato's talk show to launch next month

Demi Lovato is to launch a new talk show on the Roku channel at the end of next month.

The Demi Lovato Show was originally set to premiere on the Quibi platform, but the service shut down before it aired.

Roku bosses picked up all of Quibi's content, including Demi's show, in which the popstar will chat about feminism, sex, body positivity, and her interest in UFOs with guests like Jameela Jamil and Lucy Hale.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Demi said in a statement. "We wanted to create a space that normalises living your own truth, where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.

"There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I'm so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel."

The programme will debut on 30 July.