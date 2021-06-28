Spotify launches official Love Island playlists

Spotify has launched four official Love Island playlists to get fans in the vibe for this year's series.



The streaming giant will be updating the tunes daily with up to 100 songs from this season of the ITV2 dating show, which returned to screens on Monday night (28.06.21).



The playlists include the ultimate 'Sounds of Love Island' - includes recent hits such as 'Black Magic' by Jonasu, Mabel's 'Let Them Know' and 'No More Tears' by Little Mix and Nathan Dawe.



'Love Island: Pool Party', meanwhile, will boast "pool party bangers, upbeat anthems and big hit classics", while 'Love Island: Coupled Up' will be packed with schmaltzy love songs, and 'Love Island: Greatest Hits' is a collection of all the biggest hits to have come out of the villa.



All of the playlists are available to listen to now on Spotify.



The first episode got off to a dramatic start with the coupling up.



The 10 singletons – five boys and five girls – coupled up for the very first time.



And it was the 26-year-old lettings manager Faye Winter from Devon who caught the attention of the majority of this year’s hunks, as three of them made the move to grab her as their partner.



This year, the girls were asked to step forward for each boy they found attractive, with the boy in question then able to pick from any of the five girls, including anyone who was already coupled up.



PE teacher Hugo Hammond was the first hunk to pick Faye after none of the girls stepped forward to register their interest in him, but their time together was short-lived as the next contestant, semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran booted him out of the way to snatch Faye for himself.



However, it was the final boy, labourer Brad McClelland, who finally won the right to woo Faye first, after she stepped forward to let him know she was attracted to him even though she was already coupled up with Toby.



Hugo and Toby were then left without a partner, and had to choose between the two remaining single girls, with Hugo coupling up with Sharon Gaffka, and Toby getting to know fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi.



Model Shannon Singh is currently paired with fellow model and luxury events host Aaron Francis, while final beauty Liberty Poole has connected with water engineer Jake Cornish.



The pairings are already set for a shake-up though, as Tuesday’s (29.06.21) episode will see latecomer Chloe Burrows enter the villa and take one of the five guys for herself, leaving one girl single.



'Love Island' airs daily at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.