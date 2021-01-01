Shawn Mendes hates arguing with girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes hates arguing with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, because she "shrinks" whenever he raises his voice.



The Canadian star admits he often checks himself when he and his Senorita duet partner have a falling out, because he hates the way it makes his sensitive love feel.



"I raised my voice at her and she was like, 'I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?'" he told the Man Enough podcast.



"I got so defensive. I was like, 'I wasn't raising my voice at you!' And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, 'Oh God, this is the worst'. I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad."



Getting deep, Shawn added, "Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that that exists, and that other part of me, he's just got to be here and we've just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he's OK.



"But I can't avoid the fact that there's a little bit of darkness inside of me and letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling."



Shawn has previously revealed that Camila helps him with his anxiety and mental health issues, and now admits she also comes to his aid when he loses his temper.



"She comforted me (after we disagreed), and then it took me, like, 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, 'God, that was a whole thing and I'm really sorry'," he explained.