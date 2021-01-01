Halsey announces new album produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Halsey's upcoming fourth studio album is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.



The 'Bad at Love' hitmaker has announced their follow-up to 2020's 'Manic' will be called ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, and they recruited the Nine Inch Nails stars to oversee the production.



Alongside a 10-second teaser clip from one of the tracks, Halsey tweeted: "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.



"The FOURTH album by Halsey.



"Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross."



A release date is not known at the time of writing.



Meanwhile, the 'Nightmare' singer - who is currently heavily pregnant with their first child with their boyfriend Alev Aydin - recently announced their preferred pronouns are they or she.



The ‘Without Me’ hitmaker changed their bio on Instagram and Twitter to let their fans know their pronouns are “she/they”, and clarified exactly what that means.



In a post on their Instagram Story, Halsey wrote: "for those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :) the inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. thanks for being the best (sic)”



Halsey updated their pronouns in March by adding them to their social media accounts, but chose not to make a statement about the change.



When fans noticed the alteration and sent their love and support to the 26-year-old singer, Halsey simply wrote “thank u (sic)” on their Instagram story alongside a heart emoji.



The news comes after Halsey recently said their pregnancy has levelled their "perception of gender entirely", as having a baby hadn’t given them the “binary feelings about womanhood” that they’d expected.



They wrote on Instagram: "February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long.



"Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly.



"I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.



"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand.



"I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! (sic)"