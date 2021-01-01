Cardi B confirms pregnancy 'blessing'

Cardi B has confirmed she's pregnant by sharing a series of intimate family snaps with her husband, Offset, and their daughter.

The rapper stunned fans with a surprise appearance at the BET Awards on Sunday, showing off her baby bump during a performance with Offset's group Migos, but she waited a day to comment on the big reveal.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she wrote under a picture of Offset caressing her baby bump from behind. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

Sharing photos of her posing with daughter Kulture, who turns three next month, Cardi also revealed she is confident her firstborn will make a great big sister.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart... But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will," she wrote.

Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, who is three years younger than the Grammy-winning artist, responded: "Being 3 years apart is the best! lol."