Limp Bizkit have 35 instrumentals recorded for new album

Limp Bizkit have 35 instrumentals recorded for their long-awaited 'Stampede Of The Disco Elephants' record.

Guitarist Wes Borland has teased fans the band are making some serious progress on their much-anticipated sixth studio album - their first since 2011's 'Gold Cobra' - but they are still waiting for lead singer Fred Durst's vocals.

He said: "We’ve probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios.

"And we’ve been working on stuff, working on stuff, working on stuff.

"And Fred has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess.

"So we’ve released singles?-?like we did 'Ready to Go', and we did another single called 'Endless Slaughter' that we put out.

"We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away?-?done vocals and then… ‘F*** this,’ thrown it away.

"So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish them, and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed."

But Wes doubts the album will still have the same title - which was revealed to fans in 2012 - when it is finally finished.

And he admitted Fred being a "perfectionist" has played a big part in the delay.

Speaking to Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ on his YouTube channel 'Drinks With Johnny', he added: "He’s so talented, and I love him so much as a brother, but if he’s not ready to do it, he’s not ready to do it.

"My whole thing is I force things, but I’m happy to make mistakes and get embarrassed and go, 'Oh, I shouldn’t have done that.'

"But I just like to put stuff out. But he’s a perfectionist, so we’ll see when he’s ready to do it.

"I doubt it’ll be called 'Stampede of the Disco Elephants' at that point.

"I will definitely say that the riffs and the music, it’s the best stuff I’ve ever done as a musician, I think.

"I’m so pleased with the direction the music went, and I love what we did as a band.

"And I’ve heard a bunch of his, sort of, demoed vocals over the stuff, and they’re great.

"So I have no doubt that he’s gonna come and bring it and it’s gonna be a great record."