Ed Sheeran loved working with 'super cool' BTS

Ed Sheeran has penned a track for a forthcoming BTS record.

The British singer-songwriter and the K-pop superstars previously collaborated on Make It Right from the band's 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona.

Now, Ed has revealed he has written a new song for the seven-piece that he will appear on a future BTS release.

"I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record," he told the Most Requested Live with Romeo radio show. "They're super, super cool guys as well."

Bosses at BTS' label, Big Hit Music, have corroborated the news with a short statement to the South Korean media, which reads: "It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS's new song."

The news comes days after Sheeran released his new single Bad Habits.