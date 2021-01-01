Lil' Kim wants Verzuz battle with rap rival Nicki Minaj

Lil' Kim has challenged Nicki Minaj to a Verzuz rap battle.

The hip-hop veteran was asked if she would be interested in showing off her skills and pitting her back catalogue against another artist in one of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's online face-offs during an interview on the BET Awards red carpet on Sunday.

Kim insisted she was up for the challenge - and had a rival in mind.

"Nicki," she said, when asked if there was someone she'd like to battle on the platform, adding, "Me too," when her interviewer stated, "I would love to see that."

Kim and Minaj have fired shots at each other over the years, with the Not Tonight hitmaker releasing the song Black Friday in 2011 as a nod to the Anaconda musician's album Pink Friday.

She's also called the younger rapper a "Lil' Kim clone" and a "wannabe," while Minaj's Stupid Hoe and Roman's Revenge are among those thought to be diss tracks aimed at Kim.