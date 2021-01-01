Jamie Lynn Spears 'so proud' of sister Britney Spears following conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears's sister has broken her silence after the pop superstar testified during a conservatorship hearing last week.



Two days after Jamie Lynn Spears's husband, Jamie Watson, told the New York Post the family wanted the best for Britney, who is fighting to end her father's conservatorship control over her finances and personal affairs, her sister is now making it clear the Spears clan is behind her.



"I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," Jamie Lynn says in an emotional video shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday. "But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.



"I think it's extremely clear that since the day I was born that I've only loved, adored, and supported my sister. This is my freakin' big sister before any of this bulls**t. I don't care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before.



"I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."



The actress/singer adds, "I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister. Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. Note that.



"I've worked since I was nine years old, I've paid my own bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That's the only person I owe anything to. I'm not my family - I'm my own person. I'm speaking for myself. I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel."



During Britney's testimony, the popstar declared, "I am not here to be anyone's slave," telling Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her management overworked and exploited her for years for their own financial gain, and adding "they should be in jail" for the way they treated her.



The 39-year-old also lashed out at her "ignorant" father, Jamie Spears, and shared that she'd like to take legal action against her whole family.



"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she stated. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long... I've been so angry and I cry every day, it concerns me, I'm told I'm not allowed to expose the people who did this to me."



The most shocking part of her testimony came when Britney claimed her team won't let her go to a doctor to get her intrauterine (IUD) contraceptive device removed, so she could become a mum again with boyfriend Sam Asghari.



She also alleged in court that her father and his conservatorship team punished her by not letting her see her sons or boyfriend if she didn't do as they said.



Spears told the judge she wants to terminate her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.