Courtney Love demands flowers from Olivia Rodrigo over album cover similarities

Courtney Love has demanded a bouquet of flowers from Olivia Rodrigo after accusing the Drivers License singer of ripping off one of Hole's album covers.

The rocker pointed out the similarities between the cover of her band's 1994 album, Live Through This, and promotional photos for Olivia's upcoming Sour Prom concert film over the weekend.

Both snaps feature prom queens wearing tiaras with smudged make-up.

Courtney re-posted Olivia's announcement news on social media alongside the Hole album cover and wrote: "Spot the difference! #twinning!"

The 18-year-old replied in the comments section on Instagram, saying how she lives "through this sooooo much", prompting Courtney to respond, "Olivia - you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note."

But Courtney continued to slam Olivia's team on Facebook, stating: "Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes, this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone (sic) this happens? I’d be real rich!

"It was rude of her and Geffen (Records) not to ask myself or (photographer) Ellen von Unwerth. It’s happened my whole career... But manners is manners! It's rude not to be asked. I know Ellen von Unwerth isn’t amused. My cover was my original idea."