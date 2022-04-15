'I'm utterly heartbroken: Dua Lipa delays tour until 2022

Dua Lipa has been forced to delay her 'Future Nostalgia' tour until 2022.

The 'We're Good' hitmaker has admitted she is "utterly heartbroken" to be moving the shows in the UK and Europe again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dua was set to hit the road in May 2020, but the concerts were rescheduled for January this year, before being moved to September and October 2021.

They will now take place in spring 2022, with some extra dates added.

In a statement issued to Twitter, the Grammy-winner said: “I’m utterly heartbroken that we’re not able to proceed with my UK and European tour this September and October.

“Please hold onto your tickets, as they remain valid for the rescheduled dates. I can’t wait to be back on stage and reunited with you all and have also added even more dates, which go on sale this week. Love, Dua.”

The jaunt now kicks off on April 15, 2022, at Manchester's AO Arena, and wraps in Lisbon, Portugal on June 6, 2022.

Ticketholders will be able to use their tickets for the new dates.

The 25-year-old singer released her hit second album at the height of the global health crisis last March and aimed to make people smile while they quarantine apart from many of their friends and family.

She explained previously: "We're all just trying to be safe and stay inside and protect the people around us. If I could make someone smile or give someone a moment of comfort during this time, then I've done my job."

Dua also admitted she felt under pressure for her second album to live up to her first record.

She said: "I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to try and do something with the second record.' But I wanted to get away from all those pressures and other people's expectations and opinions of what I should be doing because I felt like then I would try and recreate 'New Rules' and never get anywhere. I wanted to mature as an artist."

Dua Lipa's 2022 tour dates are:

April 15 – Manchester, AO Arena

April 17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

April 18 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 20 – Dublin, 3Arena

April 21 – Dublin, 3Arena

April 23 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

April 24 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

April 26 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

April 29 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

May 2 – London, The O2

May 3 – London, The O2

May 6 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

May 7 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis (new date)

May 9 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

May 10 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

May 12 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

May 17 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

May 18 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (new date)

May 20 – Zurich, Hallenstadion (new date)

May 22 – Munich, Olympiahalle (new date)

May 23 – Vienna, Stadhalle (new date)

May 25 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

May 26 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum (new date)

May 28 – Bologna, Unipol Arena (new date)

May 30 – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier (new date)

June 1 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

June 3 – Madrid, Wizink Center

June 5 – Braga, Altice Forum (new date)

June 6 – Lisbon, Altice Arena (new date)