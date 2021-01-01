Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue team up on new song

Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue have joined forces on an upcoming song called 'Visiting Hours'.

The pop megastars came to team up on the track after Ed jetted out to Australia in March to perform at a memorial for his late pal, music executive Michael Gudinski.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker joined Kylie on stage for renditions of 'All The Lovers' and 'The Locomotion', and Ed also performed 'Visiting Hours', which he penned Down Under as a tribute to his friend.

The moving song also includes the vocals of Jimmy Barnes and is set to be featured on Ed's upcoming studio album, believed to be called 'Subtract'.

Ed told 'Ash London LIVE': “Jimmy Barnes and Kylie are actually singing on that on the album now. I’ve got them singing backing vocals on it.

“From knowing Michael, they are the most important people in his life musically. He was always saying, ‘Kylie’ or ‘Jimmy Barnes’.

“When I was in Australia, I sang with Kylie and I was hanging with Jimmy Barnes and I said to them, ‘You guys have to be on the song.’

“So I got back to England, I recorded it and sent it off to them and they’re on it.

“I used to send Michael songs because he would always say, ‘You need to send me songs for Jimmy’.

“So I used to send him loads. He always wanted me to sing with Kylie and I ended up getting to sing with her.”

A source close to Ed also told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “He wrote 'Visiting Hours' in quarantine in Australia, performed it at the gig and asked Kylie to feature on it as she was there too, with the pair having hit it off.

“The song was a dedication to Michael and Kylie felt it was right to put her vocals on the track. It was a fitting tribute to the music legend and she was flattered to be asked by Ed.”

The 30-year-old singer made his comeback with his new hit single 'Bad Habits' last week.

The Grammy-winner's last studio effort was 2019's 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.