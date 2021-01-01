Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B dominate 2021 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and mum-to-be Cardi B were among the big winners at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night .

Megan picked up four honours, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist and the Viewer's Choice Award for her Beyonce collaboration Savage, while her Cardi B team-up on WAP landed both stars Best Collaboration and Best Video.

The rappers also performed during the big show at the Microsoft Theater, but Cardi grabbed the spotlight by revealing she was expecting her second child during a surprise set with her husband Offset's group Migos.

It was also a big night for Jazmine Sullivan, who claimed the Album of the Year prize for Heaux Tales, H.E.R., who was named Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and Bruno Mars, who took home two awards for Video Director and Best Group for his magical collaboration with Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic.

The awards show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, featured a record 18 show-stopping performances from the likes of Sullivan, Lil Baby, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, and Lil Nas X, as well as tributes to Lifetime Achievement recipient Queen Latifah and the late DMX.

The full list of winners is:

Album of the Year:

Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

H.E.R.

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:

Chris Brown

Best Group:

Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration:

WAP - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist:

Lil Baby

Best Female Hip Hop Artist:

Megan Thee Stallion

Video of the Year:

WAP by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Video Director of the Year:

Bruno Mars & Florent Dechard

Best New Artist:

Giveon

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Strong God by Kirk Franklin

BET Her Award:

Good Days by Sza

Best International Act:

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer's Choice Award:

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

Best Movie:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress:

Andra Day

Best Actor:

Chadwick Boseman

Youngstars Award:

Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Lebron James

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act:

Bree Runway (United Kingdom)

Global Good Award:

Djamila Ribeiro

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Queen Latifah