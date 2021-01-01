Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B dominate 2021 BET Awards

- ARTISTS
Megan Thee Stallion and mum-to-be Cardi B were among the big winners at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night .
Megan picked up four honours, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist and the Viewer's Choice Award for her Beyonce collaboration Savage, while her Cardi B team-up on WAP landed both stars Best Collaboration and Best Video.
The rappers also performed during the big show at the Microsoft Theater, but Cardi grabbed the spotlight by revealing she was expecting her second child during a surprise set with her husband Offset's group Migos.
It was also a big night for Jazmine Sullivan, who claimed the Album of the Year prize for Heaux Tales, H.E.R., who was named Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and Bruno Mars, who took home two awards for Video Director and Best Group for his magical collaboration with Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic.
The awards show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, featured a record 18 show-stopping performances from the likes of Sullivan, Lil Baby, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, and Lil Nas X, as well as tributes to Lifetime Achievement recipient Queen Latifah and the late DMX.
The full list of winners is:
Album of the Year:
Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:
H.E.R.
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:
Chris Brown
Best Group:
Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration:
WAP - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist:
Lil Baby
Best Female Hip Hop Artist:
Megan Thee Stallion
Video of the Year:
WAP by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Video Director of the Year:
Bruno Mars & Florent Dechard
Best New Artist:
Giveon
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:
Strong God by Kirk Franklin
BET Her Award:
Good Days by Sza
Best International Act:
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer's Choice Award:
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
Best Movie:
Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress:
Andra Day
Best Actor:
Chadwick Boseman
Youngstars Award:
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award:
Lebron James
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act:
Bree Runway (United Kingdom)
Global Good Award:
Djamila Ribeiro
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Queen Latifah