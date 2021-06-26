Ex-Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dies aged 55

Ex-Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger has died aged 55.

The former frontman of the band passed away on Saturday (26.06.21), just a month after he confirmed he had been diagnosed with liver failure.

A post on the official Skid Row Instagram page read: "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo.

Say hello to Scrappy for us.

Much love,

Rachel Bolan

ZP Theart

Snake Sabo

Rob Hammersmith

Scotti Hill (sic)"

Johnny's wife Paula Solinger wrote on Facebook: "Johnny passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all."

Following his diagnosis last month, the singer set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his treatment.

He wrote: "It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalised for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it."

More than $16,000 have been raised on the GoFundMe page, and the money will now go towards Johnny's funeral costs.

Page organiser Brian wrote: "Hi, my name is Brian. I am hoping to raise funds for Johnny Solinger, former singer for the band Skid Row. Johnny has just lost his battle with liver failure. We are hoping to raise funds for his funeral costs. I want to personally thank all of you who donated during his treatment. Y'all are a blessing and he was so moved by the outpouring of love.

"Thank you and God bless"

Johnny joined the band in 1999, replacing Sebastian Bach, and he appeared on records such as 'Rise Of The Damnation Army' and 'Thickskin'.

But he was later axed from the '18 and Life' hitmakers in 2005, and former TNT singer Tony Harnell replaced him.