Miley Cyrus honours Madonna during Pride TV special

Miley Cyrus paid homage to the queen of pop when she covered Madonna's hits Express Yourself, Music, and Like a Prayer as part of her Pride TV special on Friday night.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You aired exclusively via streaming service Peacock from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and featured Cyrus onstage with country music stars the Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris.

Cyrus was impressed with her hour-long special and tweeted a clip of herself performing Madonna's 1989 song and stated: "I put the EX-tra in EX-press yourself!"

Highlights also included Cyrus's renditions of queer anthems Believe, True Colors, We Belong, and Dancing Queen - a stirring duet with Morris.