Tyler, the Creator apologises to Selena Gomez over past comments

Tyler, the Creator has apologised to Selena Gomez for comments he made about the star 10 years ago.



In a string of since-deleted posts, the rapper, real name Tyler Gregory Okonma, sent explicit messages to the singer/actress, including, "@selenagomez is now 18. so she can now legally take my d**k in her f**king a*s" and "I Just Want To F**k Selena Gomez In Her F**king Mouth."



The posts reportedly saw the star banned from the site for some time, and 10 years on, he's reached out to the Wolves star to apologise for his behaviour.



In his song Manifesto, lifted from the star's latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, he raps: "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy s**t. Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her. Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, Just-in."



The apology references Tyler's friend, pop star Justin Bieber, whom Selena was dating at the time, and suggests Tyler, who is gay, had a crush on Justin.



And back in 2013, Tyler publicly admitted to disliking his friend's girlfriend.



"No, we don't like each other," he admitted. "'Cause, you know like kicking it with Justin, that's my homeboy - she always be mean mugging me. Like why are you hating on me?"



Selena has yet to respond to the track.