Diplo's alleged stalker files sexual battery and assault lawsuit

The woman Diplo is suing for stalking and harassing him has filed her own lawsuit against the DJ, claiming he groomed her for sex when she was a teenager.



Shelly Auguste claims in new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, that Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, first contacted her via Twitter when she was 17 and solicited nude photos of her.



She alleges they exchanged explicit photos before meeting in person for the first time in 2018, when she was 21. Shortly afterwards, Auguste claims Diplo began pressuring her for sex and she eventually lost her virginity to the hitmaker.



She also alleges Diplo recorded video of their sexual encounter, despite her objections, and accuses the DJ of not disclosing the fact he had a sexually transmitted infection. She was diagnosed with chlamydia in 2019, and believes she got it from the star - her alleged only sexual partner at the time.



The accuser goes on to claim he ignored her when she confronted him.



Diplos attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ, "As has already been made clear in the restraining order we obtained against this individual, she has repeatedly stalked, defamed, threatened and attempted to shake down (Diplo) and his family.



"These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law."



Diplo filed for a restraining order against Auguste in December, 2020, shortly after she made revenge porn claims against him.



Now, she's suing him for sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.