Ed Sheeran shares new song as part of Euro 2020 TikTok event

Ed Sheeran debuted his new song, Bad Habits, during a live performance at Ipswich Town's football stadium in the U.K. on Friday.



The Castle on the Hill star, who is a supporter of the soccer club and new sponsor, performed as part of TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 Show on social media on Friday, hours after the new song and video dropped.



The livestream of Ed's performance of the single - his first song without a collaborator since 2017 - began with the singer in one of the Portman Road stadium's dressing rooms in front of an Ipswich Town soccer shirt bearing his name.



During his set, video effects made the pitch appear like a lake.



Earlier this week, Ed helped to boost the spirits of the England soccer squad by staging a private performance for the players.



The Shape of You hitmaker treated the stars to a private gig at St. George's Park in Staffordshire after they emerged victorious in their match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, and subsequently topped the tournament's Group D.



England will play Germany on Tuesday.