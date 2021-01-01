Ne-Yo is a dad again

Ne-Yo is a father of five.

The Closer hitmaker and his wife, Crystal Smith, have welcomed their third child together. Crystal announced the baby news via Instagram on Friday, revealing the newborn's name, Isabella Rose.

"God said don’t make plans honey!" the new mum wrote in the caption alongside a snap of the duo in hospital with their newborn. "She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete."

She added: "Princess Isabella Rose Smith! You are worth all the pain!"

Ne-Yo announced Crystal's pregnancy in February.

The singer and his wife are also parents to sons Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, three, and Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., five, and Ne-Yo shares two kids - Mason Evan Smith, nine, and Madilyn Grace Smith, 10 - with his ex, Monyetta Shaw.

He and Crystal wed in 2016. Ne-Yo announced in February last year that they were ending their marriage but they reconciled during the Covid-19 pandemic.