Gloria Estefan, Sting and more join virtual fundraiser for India

Gloria Estefan, Sting, and Andrea Bocelli are among the stars joining forces for global virtual fundraiser Vax India Now.



Josh Groban and Yo-Yo Ma will also take part in the 7 July event, which aims to bring attention and medical resources to the Covid-ravaged country, where officials are battling a deadly second wave of the virus.



Also on the roster: Canadian composer David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, comedian Aasif Mandvi, sitar player Nishat Khan, musician sisters Ranjani-Gayatri, and singer Matteo Bocelli, the son of opera icon Andrea.



Vax India Now was started by Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi, who has lost family and friends to the disease. She reached out to bosses at The Giving Back Fund to create the new organisation to help people in her home country during their desperate time of need.



The fundraiser will be livestreamed globally by CNN and via Dreamstage.live. It will also be available on CNN's YouTube channel and Vax India Now's website, according to Variety.